Please complete this online process to be considered for an interview

Breaking the Mold of Home Improvement Job Opportunities:

Healthy Home Flooring is breaking the mold on how we hire, teach, and develop our team members. Working at Healthy Home Flooring is more than just another job working in the home improvement space. We think differently in the way we nurture and train our team members. Not only will you have an amazing job working with other like-minded people, you'll be developing new skills that make you more valuable to any employer.





Internships & Co-Ops:





A Work Culture You're Going to Love!

Come check out this exciting new opportunity.

Our place of business is a playground for professionals.

Although our vibe is fresh, we still hustle and work hard.





Stimulating Growth & Creativity:

Working at Healthy Home Flooring is fast-paced, energetic, and innovative. We bust our humps to create an amazing work culture that inspires our team members. We work to build an environment that stimulates growth and creativity. Regardless of gender, race, religion, age, or background, we've created a work-place you can truly thrive and do your best work.





Choosing to Join Our Team:

If you are looking for a career, not just a job, and looking for a home, not just a place to work, then look no further! We want you to be a part of our family.





Current Opening

Design Consultant

This is a shop at home flooring company, for a Design Consultant sales position.





About the Job:

Your job is to have fun and make others happy. The Design Consultant position is the face of the company, by bringing the store to the door for customers and creating an in-home shopping experience. Helping to make the customer feel good about doing business with us, offering next-day installation, and give them a year to pay for it, interest-free!





Our Industry Leading Guarantees:

The focus of this role is helping us sell great floors to our golden qualified appointments for our customers. With our industry-leading and unmatched Guarantee, you will have no problem making a great living, providing a great service, and making families happy!





Enjoy an Exciting Career with Healthy Home Flooring:

There is never a dull day at Healthy Home Flooring.

We can't wait to meet those interested in this role.

Come work for a company that takes care of its people like our own family.

There are always opportunities to grow and learn new things.





Things needed to successfully kick-butt in this role:

Must have a great, happy voice. (we want to hear the smile in your tone)

Must be willing to work hard and work well with others.

Must have great computer and people skills.

Must be willing to drive, be in customers' homes and make commission only!

However, with our quality leads, you can make $150k to $300k





Other Perks of Joining Our Wolf pack:

Daily, weekly and monthly bonuses.

Monthly profit sharing and benefits!





Job Types:

Full-time, Part-time, Commission





Pay:

$100.00 - $2,000.00 per hour





Current Opening

Installers

FLOORING INSTALLERS NEEDED:

We have UNLIMITED WORK

Earn up to $6,000 per week*

And get a $10,000 sign on bonus!*





ALL TYPES of FLOORING Installers:

Vinyl Plank, Laminate, Wood, Tile and Carpet





EXPERIENCED FLOORING INSTALLERS:

Why spend another day barely getting by, when you can have:

$10,000 SIGN ON BONUS*

UNLIMITED WORK Daily!

TOP Pay in the City!

Monthly Profit Sharing!

WEEKLY, MONTHLY AND YEARLY BONUSES!

Health Insurance*

FREE 2 week Paid Vacation for the entire Family, anywhere in the US*





High Volume Floor Covering Provider:

Healthy Home Flooring, is a high volume residential floor covering provider in need of experienced individuals whom can install carpet, tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, & vinyl plank. Seasonal and permanent opportunities available.





$10,000 sign on bonus!

We again have enough work to keep you busy every single day and pay the highest rates in the city. On top of weekly bonuses and monthly profit sharing! Prefer license crews, but not required!





Job Types:

Full-time, Part-time





Salary:

$2,000.00 to $6,000.00 /week





Current Opening

Account Manager





This is an account management customer service type position.





Your job is to have fun and make others happy.

The focus of this role is helping us book quality appointments for our sales force. Every day people are calling us wanting more information about the services we offer. We need your help identifying the right customers for us to do business with.





Opportunities to Growth:

There is never a dull day at Healthy Home Flooring. We can't wait to meet those interested in this role. Come work for a company that takes care of its people like our own family. There are always opportunities to grow and learn new things.





Things needed to successfully kick-butt in this role:

Must have a great, happy voice. (we want to hear the smile in your tone)

Must be willing to work hard and work well with others.

Must have great computer and people skills.





Other Perks of Joining Our Wolf pack:

Daily, weekly and monthly bonuses.

Monthly profit sharing and benefits!





Job Types:

Full-time, Part-time





Pay:

$13.00 - $18.00 per hour

We offer year-round internship and joint venture opportunities. If you're looking to level-up your experience working with a modern day home improvement company we'd love to meet you.